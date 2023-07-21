From Farm Labourer To PhD, This Woman’s Story Is Nothing Less Than Inspirational

A wife, mother, and a daily wage labourer is now a PhD holder. This remarkable story is of a woman from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, who faced endless obstacles in her life like a warrior, to fulfil her dream. Despite the challenges including poverty, she persevered to earn her PhD in Chemistry. For six years, Dr Bharathi dedicated herself to pursuing her degree while simultaneously working as a diligent daily wage labourer on an agriculture farm.

Sake Bharathi’s story began when she was quite young. As the eldest among her three sisters, she faced her father’s disappointment for only having daughters which lead to mistreatment, as per a report in NDTV. However, her life took a slightly positive turn when her grandfather stepped in to intervene and motivated her to pursue her studies. Unfortunately, this support was short-lived as her grandfather passed away while she was still in school. She was married off to her maternal uncle after Class 12.

Little did Dr Sake Bharathi know that her husband, Sivaprasad, would become the biggest cheerleader in the pursuit of her dream. Sivaprasad kept encouraging Sake to continue her studies. “My husband Sivaprasad was keener than I was about continuing my studies. He would say that education is the only way women can escape hardship and poverty. He said he would support me ‘come what may’ if I wanted to and he kept his word," Dr Bharathi said, as reported by the news portal.

In the face of poverty, Dr Sake Bharathi and Sivaprasad found themselves even lacking basic necessities to support their family. But no hurdle stopped Sake from giving up. She worked tirelessly day and night to achieve her dream and supported her family as an agricultural labourer. She would complete household chores, go to work, and walk on foot to catch a bus to her college.

Years of hard work and determination paid off for Dr Sake Bharathi as she finally achieved her dream of completing her degree. A tweet going viral captures her moment of pride. “Inspiring story of Sake Bharathi from Andhra Pradesh: Married off after class 12 to maternal uncle as she was eldest among 3 girls, fulfilled duties as daily wage labourer, wife, mother of 11-year-old but she did not give up, earned Ph.D in chemistry," read the caption.

Social media users were inspired by this tale. One of them wrote, “Hats up to her dedication, Govt should give her job as appreciation." Another one said, “Most inspiring."