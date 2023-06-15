Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
From Gold Jacuzzi To Techno-Gym: Dubai's Most Expensive House On Sale For Rs 1,677 Crore

The mansion offers an iconic view of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:37 IST

Delhi, India

It took 12 years of research to design this Dubai house.
Dubai’s most expensive mansion worth $204 million (around Rs 1,677 crore) is on sale. Also dubbed The Marble Palace, the house listed in Sotheby’s International Realty is said to be spanning across an astounding 70,000 square feet with approximately 60,000 square feet of indoor space, as detailed by Bloomberg. The house is located in the gated community of Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighbourhood. Emulating the properties built in Paris, the interiors down heavy on extravagant ornamentation and immaculate detail work.

If the report is to be believed, the formal dining room is the centerpiece of the mansion which is completed with the addition of a crystal dining table with coral reef installation. Exuding sophistication and grandeur, the place includes numerous distinctive elements including 160 marble columns, a garage that stores up to 16 cars, a 24-carat gold jacuzzi, a steam and sauna space, and an indoor techno-gym space spread across 2153 square feet, among others. With rick surface treatments, the mansion reportedly has a 3875 square foot primary bedroom. More living spaces include three guest bedrooms and another mini-primary room.

    • The CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, George Azar, in a statement, said the firm is quite “excited" to bring the listing to the market. “It is a testimony of the forward-thinking and innovative approach to property design that is rippling across Dubai," he added. George claimed that the project is the reflection of the team’s sheer commitment and dedication as it once involved adding 700,000 sheets of gold leaf to embellish the property. “The Palace’s grandiose design is the culmination of a rigorous twelve-year research and analysis of royal palaces and residences, which entailed frequent trips to Europe. Such meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout the property, and it testifies to the unwavering dedication of everyone involved in making this project a resounding success," he said of the extravagant property.

    If this wasn’t enough, the buyers have the opportunity to add about eight more rooms to the gigantic palace. The Marble Palace also offers the iconic view of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.

