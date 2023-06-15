From Gold Jacuzzi To Techno-Gym: Dubai’s Most Expensive House On Sale For Rs 1,677 Crore

Dubai’s most expensive mansion worth $204 million (around Rs 1,677 crore) is on sale. Also dubbed The Marble Palace, the house listed in Sotheby’s International Realty is said to be spanning across an astounding 70,000 square feet with approximately 60,000 square feet of indoor space, as detailed by Bloomberg. The house is located in the gated community of Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighbourhood. Emulating the properties built in Paris, the interiors down heavy on extravagant ornamentation and immaculate detail work.

If the report is to be believed, the formal dining room is the centerpiece of the mansion which is completed with the addition of a crystal dining table with coral reef installation. Exuding sophistication and grandeur, the place includes numerous distinctive elements including 160 marble columns, a garage that stores up to 16 cars, a 24-carat gold jacuzzi, a steam and sauna space, and an indoor techno-gym space spread across 2153 square feet, among others. With rick surface treatments, the mansion reportedly has a 3875 square foot primary bedroom. More living spaces include three guest bedrooms and another mini-primary room.