From No Social Media To Cooking All Day, Punjabi Aunty Lists Down Mother’s Day Demands

The biggest struggle on Mother’s Day is to come up with a special gift for your mother that instantly brings a smile on her face. But a Punjabi mother made this task easy for her children by demanding what she really wants on May 14, this year. Instead of expensive jewelry or tour package, the mother asked for something that has served as the perfect dose of entertainment for many on the Internet. In a video, uploaded on Instagram, the mother begins by saying that she doesn’t want any surprise gift this Mother’s Day whether it’s “Gucci" or “Prada". The woman continues that she wants her children to do what she wants.

Starting with a slew of demands, the mother says to her children that they will have to wake up early at 6 am on May 14 and not at their usual time. She adds that they must also freshen up on time and offer prayers after that.

Following this, the mother says the she requires her children to cook for the whole day. She then stresses that her children better stay away from social media on the day and submit their phones to her for 24 hours.

No, her demands don’t end here. She proceeds to say that the children wouldn’t be allowed to order anything from Swiggy or Zomato for the entire week and must eat what she cooks. “Ek hafta tuadda koi parcel nahi aayega online. Yeh gift chaida haiga (No parcel of yours should arrive in this week. I want this gift)," the mother adds before asking for her “big gift".

The Punjabi mother insists that she wants her children to stop making excuses and get married at the earliest. “Are we fools they we got married and had babies?" she asks while continuing the ranting in Punjabi.

She also tells her children to tie the knot so that she could become a young grandmother. At the end of the clip, the mother reiterates that her children must gift her what she desires.

The video collected more than one lakh views on the Internet. Many users reacted to it when one said, “This gift does not exist in the universe aunty." Another person commented, “Not possible now".