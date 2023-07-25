From Pink ‘Anywhere Door’ To Nobita’s Mark Sheet: Inside Doraemon’s World In Japan

Entering Doraemon’s “Anywhere Door" or flying through his “Bamboo Copter" is a dream for many kids. The love for the anime series is such that every time Doraemon gorges on dorayaki, we wish to consume the same item. Now, it turns out you can also experience Doraemon’s world. Wondering how? By visiting Doraemon City in Japan’s Takaoka. An Instagram user dropped a video of his recent visit to see Doraemon’s real house. If you are a Doraemon fan, then Takaoka is nothing less than a wonderland for you. The entire place is dedicated to the Japanese cartoon series, and statues of characters’ like Nobita and Gian can be found everywhere.

The clip opens with a vlogger, Harkirat Singh, getting on a train adorned with cartoon characters that take him to Takaoka. Next, he reaches a museum-like location, where the very first Doraemon comics are seen inside a glass frame. The video also shows a glimpse of the iconic pink “Anywhere Door". Bronze statues of different Doraemon characters were kept at every corner of the museum. The vlogger also visits the manga library, where one can get information about every manga character ever made. Next stop is the gift shop which houses several unique souvenirs. Remember Nobita’s mark sheet? Well, here you can see it in person.

Doraemon City has replica houses from the series that highlight traditional Japanese architecture. The vlogger also visited a park where Nobita used to play with Gian and other friends.

In no time, the comments section of the post was flooded with reactions from Doraemon fans. Several users pointed out that Nobita’s mark sheet had 100 marks, so it could belong to the character. A comment read, “100 marks in mark sheet..?? Definitely not Nobita’s." Another wrote, “I can’t believe woh Nobita ka mark sheet hai". A few asked, “Where is Shizuka?" Some confessed Doraemon to be their “favourite cartoon ever."

Apart from visiting Doraemon City, the vlogger also enjoyed the character’s favourite snack Dorayaki aka Dora cake. In reality, the dish looked like a pancake with filling.