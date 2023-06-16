From Screen to Plate, Netflix is Opening a Pop-up Restaurant

Netflix has whetted many an appetite with its shows about great chefs, behind-the-scenes aspects of fine dining, and the hottest street-food eateries. Now, the streaming platform has decided to follow through with a restaurant concept that brings the flavors seen on screen to life. It’s often said that you eat with your eyes first. And there’s no denying the sight of a well-stocked plate can be enough to whet the appetite. As such, it’s easy to imagine how stomachs might growl while watching Netflix documentaries like “Chef’s Table," “Ugly Delicious," “Cooked," “School of Chocolate" or “The Chef in a Truck," following a French pastry chef’s tour of the US West Coast.

Just as viewers can now shop for clothes or decorative items spotted in TV series or films, the streaming platform has decided to blur the boundary between screen and real life when it comes to food. Was your mouth watering over the cuisine of France’s San Francisco-based triple-Michelin-starred chef, Dominique Crenn, in “Chef’s Table"? Did Ann Kim’s pizzas catch your eye? Or maybe you wouldn’t mind tasting Curtis Stone’s dishes from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"?

Advertisement

Well, now you can! For the first time, the American streaming giant is getting into the food game with a pop-up restaurant opening in Los Angeles on June 30. The chefs featured in the platform’s flagship shows won’t be there, but their dishes will. The restaurant is called Netflix Bites, and will serve culinary creations devised by the likes of Dominique Crenn, Ann Kim, Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern. A special menu will be put together by this dream team of chefs.

Advertisement

When will there be a Netflix restaurant in Europe? It’s certainly conceivable, given that Netflix has already offered immersive experiences based on its hit shows such as “Stranger Things" in Europe. In the spring, fans of the Upside Down had the opportunity to enter this famous world and visit the scary laboratory as part of a Paris-based event.