From Selling Peanuts To Owning Restaurants, Chef Suresh Pillai’s Inspiring Journey

Chef Suresh Pillai is known for familiarising the world with the rich cuisine of Kerala. With his exceptional skills, the chef has made his mark in the culinary world and today has several restaurants. While one may be aware of Chef Suresh Pillai’s delicious dishes, very few know that the former BBC MasterChef UK contestant came from very humble beginnings and did odd jobs at a young age before tasting success later in life. The chef, in a recent Twitter post, reminisced about his childhood and recalled how he was always inclined towards doing business. Pillai shared that one of his friends sent him an old photo where the chef is seen working as a server at a reception.

Referring to the picture he wrote, “This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today". The chef stressed that “all my life, I have been a businessman – and that is something I am proud of". Pillai added that he had his first stint as a businessman when he was in sixth or seventh standard.

According to the chef, he had a “big Kambili Moosu/ Kambili Naranga (Pomelo) tree" at his home and he used to love the fruit. The chef added that he would even wake up at five in the morning just to puck the fruit and relish it in the breakfast.

Later, Chef Pillai devised a way to turn his hobby of plucking fruits into a business. He started to sell the fruits in the market for “25 paise per piece - or 4/5 for a rupee" and managed to make some money. “You could imagine my pride in showing off a couple of 1-rupee notes to my friends at that time! Ah - those were the days!" the chef said.

Chef Pillai also recalled the days when he would go to a temple festival and sell peanuts there. Detailing his second business, the chef said he used to buy two to three kilograms of raw peanuts, roast them, and sell them for a Rupee to earn a profit. He would even sit at “strategic locations" to generate more sales.