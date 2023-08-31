From Vadodara, This Beautiful And Finger-Licking 'Blossom Onion' Has Foodies' Attention

In the world of culinary delights, we often hear the phrase, that we eat with our eyes first. It is a testament to the importance of presentation in the world of food. The appearance of a dish can elevate our dining experience, making it not only delicious but also visually enticing. Street-side stalls, those humble establishments that dot our city corners, have long held the secret to creating culinary masterpieces that not only tantalise the palate but also captivate the senses with their visual appeal. Today, we invite you to take a look at the newest sensation in the world of street food – the onion blossom.

This exceptional creation, a newcomer on the street food scene, has been making rounds on social media for its captivating visual appeal, ease of cooking, and for being delicious. A food vlogger has shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the two street food vendors from Vadodara, Gujarat, preparing the onion blossom.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The video shows one of the vendors delicately placing a peeled, uncut onion beneath the flower-cutter-shaped machine. The machine slices the onion with precision, revealing petal-like layers. The vendor then dips the sliced onion into a small container filled with an orange-coloured batter. Once the onion is thoroughly coated by the batter, it is then generously rolled with breadcrumbs, ensuring that each layer, each layer is filled to maximise its crunchiness.

The process is then followed by deep-frying. One can see that the vendor skillfully spins each piece of onion into the pan of hot oil and it keeps rotating till its colour changes to brown. Then, the vendor takes it out and drains excess oil, leaving behind a crispy-looking onion fritter.