Fruit Seller Teaches Children While Managing Work At Roadside Stall, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a female fruit seller imparting vital education to her two children. The video comes as a reminder about the value of education. The video was posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and it has won many hearts on the social media platform. The uploader, while putting up the video online, said that he has no words to caption it.

The video somehow beautifully captures a day in the life of a woman. It mostly includes multi-tasking and this is what the woman can be seen doing. She is educating her children while being on duty. Her children can be seen sitting right behind her cart. She can be seen taking care of her work while tutoring her two kids.

Here, have a look at the video:

The viral video has gather over 116K views. “Why does the struggle and responsibility always have to be performed by the mother? Maybe we want to see by pushing in the ocean of disregard, how will it come out!!! Must accept this, mother-power is a “divine power". It is our duty to move forward and encourage such mothers," wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person mentioned, “Padega India tabhi aage badhega India, kitni samjhdaar maa hai. Salute to this lady. [When Indians educate themselves only then will the country progress, what an intelligent mother she is. Salute to this lady.]"