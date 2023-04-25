Full Marks If You Can Guess The Horse This Head Belongs To In 10 Seconds

Optical illusions have become increasingly popular on social media and present a chance for people to test their mental abilities. While some of these illusions are easy to solve, others can leave users baffled. One such illusion has been making the rounds on the internet recently. The illusion involves a photo of two horses standing very close to each other. Full marks if you can guess the solution in less than 10 seconds.

The illusion is created by positioning two horses in such a way that their heads overlap. The horses are almost identical in colour and shape, making it difficult to tell which one the head belongs to. The caption in the picture reads, “Which horse does the head belong to?"

Optical illusions work because our brains are wired to process visual information in a particular way. We rely on our brains to interpret what we see, and sometimes, our brains can be tricked. The illusion with the two horses is a classic example of how our brains can be fooled by conflicting visual information.

The bodies of the horses are angled in such a way that it is difficult to guess which one the head belongs to. To solve the problem, we need to drive our focus away from the bodies of the horses and focus on the colour of their mane. Take a quick glance at the mane of both animals and you will get the answer.

So, which horse does the head belong to? The answer is simple - it belongs to horse 2. If you look closely, you can see that the horse on the right (horse 2) has a dark-coloured mane, which matches the colour of its hair. Horse 1 has lighter and shorter hair, while the other animal does not. This subtle difference is what helps our brains determine which horse the head is connected to.

Pictures like these are easy to solve if you can figure out the clue to the illusion. Once that is done, you will be able to solve the illusion within a few seconds.

Were you able to figure out which horse does the head belong to?

