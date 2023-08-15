Gadar 2: Man Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd

In what comes as a shocking incident, a man was thrashed after he shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the screening of ‘Gadar 2.’ A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a group of people beating a man for allegedly saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. However, News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. Uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video has left people in utter shock. You can see the man being thrashed by a group as the movie plays in the background. Since being uploaded, the video has caused a stir on social media.

“Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2 & this happened," wrote X user ‘Bala’ as he shared the video. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered 1 million views. Here, have a look for yourself:

Gadar 2 happens to be one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood. Also, it has become the second-highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The movie clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.