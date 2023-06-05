Gaming Addiction: 13-year-old Chinese Girl Spends Rs 15 Lakh In Four Months

Mobile phone addiction is common these days. From waking up in the morning until we go back to sleep, we use our phones almost the entire day. Apart from this addiction, mobile gaming is also quite popular among youngsters. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, a 13-year-old girl, living in China’s Henan Province, was so addicted to mobile games that she spent 449,500 yuan on online gaming from her mother’s account. The mother was unaware of the matter until the girl’s teacher warned her.

The 13-year-old girl, who is a secondary school student, used to be busy with her mobile most of the time. The school teacher noticed her behaviour, and she suspected that the girl was addicted to online games. So she called her mom and told her about her daughter. Then her mother checked her account, and she was in shock. She saw that there were only a few yuan left in her bank. She immediately checked the bank statement, which revealed that her daughter was addicted to pay-to-play games and had made all the transactions to play online games.

When the girl’s father confronted her about spending money on online gaming, she admitted it. Later, it was found that she had spent more than Rs 15 lakh to buy the game. The girl said that she did not know much about money. She had his mother’s debit card, and she just linked it to her mobile phone. Her mother once told her the password one day in case she ever needed it in an emergency.

She also admitted that she used to buy games for herself and has also bought games for her 10 classmates. She also said that when she realised her mistake, she was very scared to ask for help from her teachers. This story has gone viral on social media, and people are shocked after hearing about the incident.