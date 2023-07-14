Gangs of Wasseypur Characters Get A Barbie Makeover And We Are Loving It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the boldest gangster dramas that Hindi cinema has ever produced. Critically acclaimed for breaking the conventional way of Indian filmmaking, this Anurag Kashyap directorial portrays an authentic representation of all characters without westernizing them. But now in the fast-pacing world of artificial intelligence (AI), anything is possible. Photorealistic images of multiple Gangs of Wasseypur characters in the Barbie world have gone viral on Instagram. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s starrer fantasy comedy is currently buzzing online as the release date of the movie is fast approaching.

Amidst this, a content creator reimagined how the fusion of Gangs of Wasseypur characters would look in the pink and plastic territory of the upcoming Greta Gerwig’s film. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Faizal Khan to Manoj Bajpayee’s Sadar Khan, the cast members can be seen adorning rainbow-coloured clothes with pink, blue, and yellow hues dominating the AI-generated images. Richa Chadha’s Nagma Khatoon, Huma Qureshi’s Mohsina Hamid, Pankaj Tripathi’s Sultan Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao’s Shamshad Alam also get a special mention.

Check out the photorealistic image series here:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it left die-hard fans of Gangs of Wasseypur utterly impressed. One commented, “This is amazing." A creative fan also changes the lyrics of the hit Womaniya song from the film to, “Oooo barbiya aha barbiya." Meanwhile, one more jokingly added, “Sasura Bihar ko nihar diye (They’ve given a facelift to Bihar)."