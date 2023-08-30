Garba Flash Mob In Australian Mall Takes Internet by Storm

Navratri is still a couple of weeks away, but the Garba fever has already taken over not just in India but in different parts of the world. A heartwarming scene unfolded in Australia recently. The video posted on Instagram captures the spirit of a group of Indians who gathered at a local mall to perform Garba to the tune of the song Chogada, earning admiration and applause from online viewers.

The video starts by revealing the group positioned at the centre of a courtyard with a speaker placed in front of them. As the video progresses, the men and women within the group exhibit graceful dance moves synchronised with the song’s rhythm. Ranging from traditional ethnic wear to contemporary Western attire, the dancers showcase an array of outfits. Their spirited performance is likely to inspire you to join in and dance along.

Posted on Instagram by Jalsa Events Australia, a company specialising in event organisation based in Adelaide, the video was accompanied by the caption, “Indian Garba flashmob Australia."

Watch the video of the group’s lively dance performance at the local mall in Australia here:

Since being posted on August 26, the video has gone viral on social media, with over 3.5 million views. Many people even shared their insights in the comments section.

One of the users said, “Some Beauty of India, no matter how far you are staying, few things will always remind you of our India."

Another added, “Thank you guys for spreading our Indian songs to Australia like when we see people who are living in foreign countries and especially they dance our Indian songs and spreading that how lovely songs have been made by Indian people we all proud of you guys hats off."

“Kudos to the entire Team. Building up the buzz before the onset of festivities. Green kurta gal stood out," read a comment.

On the same Instagram page, the second part of the video was subsequently shared. In this follow-up video, the group continues their dance, drawing the attention of spectators who observe their performance. Numerous onlookers were also spotted recording the dance on their mobile phones. Take a look: