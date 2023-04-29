Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul's Serious Faces During LSG's Carnage Against PBKS Have Confused IPL Fans

Lucknow Super Giants had a smashing victory over Punjab Kings on Friday in Mohali, winning by a whopping 56 runs and rising to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. It was no surprise, as LSG displayed an outstanding batting performance in the first innings, led by Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran, who put up a spectacular blitzkrieg show, resulting in a massive total of 257 for five in just 20 overs - the second-highest ever in IPL history! While this win should have been an absolute cause for celebration for LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir, fans couldn’t help but notice the serious faces of him and captain KL Rahul in the dugout, leading to some hilarious memes and jokes on the internet.

The viral picture showed Gambhir and Rahul sitting in a classic ‘Gambhir’ position, despite the fact that LSG was dominating against PBKS. Their subdued expressions have thus left many users scratching their heads, and the confusion quickly turned into an online memefest.

However, one of the many iconic moments during the match happened when Yash Thakur’s full-toss to Jitesh Sharma led to his dismissal and brought a rare smile to Gambhir’s face. No doubt, the match was full of surprises, both on and off the field, and this moment was no exception.

Meanwhile, LSG’s latest win brings their season record to five victories in eight matches, tying them with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans also have the same number of wins but have played seven games. Unfortunately, PBKS didn’t fare as well and remained in the sixth position, with their net run rate significantly affected by the margin of defeat.

