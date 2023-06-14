'Geet And Anjali': Movie Buffs Share Characters From Different Universe Who Would Be 'Besties'

There are times when you desperately want to watch two characters together, even if they are not from the same show or movie. The vibe is so similar that you just know that their spark would create the best chemistry on the show. Now, a similar Twitter thread is going viral and it asks people to put forward two characters from ‘different universe’ that would be besties.

For instance, Anjali from ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and Geet from ‘Jab We Met’. The energy and vibe of these two characters is so similar that they would definitely get along so well. Jesse Pinkman from ‘Breaking Bad’ and Circuit from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ have also been mentioned as a part of this thread.

Here are a few responses: