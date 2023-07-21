Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
GenZ Intern's Demand Of 5-Hour Work With Rs 50,000 Stipend Doesn't Sit Well With Twitter

According to the interviewer, the intern disliked the MNC culture and therefore, was looking to work at a start-up.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 13:26 IST

Delhi, India

The GenZ intern said he's looking for work-life balance. (Representative: Image)
The GenZ intern said he's looking for work-life balance. (Representative: Image)

Striking a work-life balance is crucial in the corporate world that bundles employees with 8-9 hours of workload six days a week. It’s quite difficult for many to gain a state of equilibrium where they manage to prioritize the demands of their professional and personal life equally. But this GenZ intern has his goals clear right from the get-go. He doesn’t wish to work for more than 5 hours a day and also wants a stipend between Rs 40,000-50,000. The demands of the youngster have now kick-started a heated debate on Twitter. While some have been appreciating his priorities, a few have dubbed him a spoiled brat.

It all began when a Twitter user shared the story of interviewing the GenZ intern on social media. “I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work," the interviewer stated. The demand list didn’t end there. Apparently, the youngster also expressed that he, “Doesn’t like the MNC culture so wants to work at a startup. Also, wants a 40-50k stipend," the tweet added.

The interviewer, who was taken aback by all the demands, concluded, “God bless the future of work."

The incident quickly went viral leaving Twitter divided. A user defended the GenZ intern commenting, “I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here."

Another with a completely different opinion wrote, “Wow, a GenZ intern already mastering the art of demanding the impossible? Impressive. Good luck finding a start-up that pays you 40-50k for 5 hours of work. Let me know if you find a unicorn while you’re at it."

Many lauded the youngster for already taking a firm stand against professional exploitation, and a few couldn’t understand the reason behind the shocked reaction of people. A Twitterati referred to him as a spoiled brat writing, “Parent funded life’s privilege speaking, methinks."

    • Meanwhile, a section agreed if he has quality work to bring to the table he will likely find suitable takers in the job market. The interviewer after watching the tweet blown out of proportion clarified she supports prioritizing work-life balance. However, she claims to believe that during the internship phase candidates should be more inclined toward learning and professional growth.

    What do you think?

    first published: July 21, 2023, 13:18 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 13:26 IST
