GenZ Intern's Demand Of 5-Hour Work With Rs 50,000 Stipend Doesn't Sit Well With Twitter

Striking a work-life balance is crucial in the corporate world that bundles employees with 8-9 hours of workload six days a week. It’s quite difficult for many to gain a state of equilibrium where they manage to prioritize the demands of their professional and personal life equally. But this GenZ intern has his goals clear right from the get-go. He doesn’t wish to work for more than 5 hours a day and also wants a stipend between Rs 40,000-50,000. The demands of the youngster have now kick-started a heated debate on Twitter. While some have been appreciating his priorities, a few have dubbed him a spoiled brat.

It all began when a Twitter user shared the story of interviewing the GenZ intern on social media. “I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work," the interviewer stated. The demand list didn’t end there. Apparently, the youngster also expressed that he, “Doesn’t like the MNC culture so wants to work at a startup. Also, wants a 40-50k stipend," the tweet added.

The interviewer, who was taken aback by all the demands, concluded, “God bless the future of work."

The incident quickly went viral leaving Twitter divided. A user defended the GenZ intern commenting, “I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here."

Another with a completely different opinion wrote, “Wow, a GenZ intern already mastering the art of demanding the impossible? Impressive. Good luck finding a start-up that pays you 40-50k for 5 hours of work. Let me know if you find a unicorn while you’re at it."

Many lauded the youngster for already taking a firm stand against professional exploitation, and a few couldn’t understand the reason behind the shocked reaction of people. A Twitterati referred to him as a spoiled brat writing, “Parent funded life’s privilege speaking, methinks."