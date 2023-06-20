German Woman's Flawless Dance To Tere Vaaste Sets Social Media On Fire

With the advancement of social media, Bollywood songs have found a global audience, and the latest sensation is the infectious track Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Picturised on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, this foot-tapping song has been winning hearts, inspiring people to make countless reels and dance videos. One particular video has been getting a lot of attention, which shows a German woman named Juli Sharma dancing to a popular song at a bustling foot-over bridge. Juli’s vibrant and joyful performance has already garnered over 1 million views.

Adding a touch of humour to her post, she wrote, “Train mere bina nikal gaya. (The train left without me)."

Her incredible dance moves received praise from numerous social media users. People praised her for showcasing exceptional confidence in a public place. A user wrote, “It takes a lot of guts to dance in public, not everyone could do it. Hats off to you."

Another wrote, “Epitome of positivity, self-happiness and confidence.. You go girl." “How gorgeous you are," wrote another user.

Another sharing their experience wrote, “It feels awkward to dance like that in public spaces in India when everyone stares at you."

Appreciating the woman, a user stated, “Love the way you always enjoy whatever you do. You go girl, more power to you."

Juli Sharma has been living in India for the past two years. She is married to an Indian and often shares vlogs on YouTube with her husband and other family members. Other than dance videos, she has even shared numerous entertaining videos on Instagram.