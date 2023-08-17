'Get Hit By Truck': Desi Influencer's Insta Story for Stranger Who Stepped on Her Shoe Goes Viral

Indian influencer ‘Vagmita Singh’ is receiving flak on social media for her recent Instagram story. Vagmita goes by the name ‘thatindianchick’ on the social media platform and she recently posted about how someone stepped on her shoe. However, it was not this that made people upset but rather the remark that she made. “To the guy who stepped on my shoe this morning because he wanted to join the boarding line faster. I hope you get hit by a truck," wrote Vagmita on her story as she posted an image of her almost broken shoe.

Her story did not only upset people on social media but also caused massive outrage. “Is this supposed to be funny or what exactly?? She just hit a new low for me with these stories. What do you guys think about this?" wrote a Reddit user as he posted a screenshot of her story. The post has started a discussion on Reddit with people being angry about her ‘Entitlement’.

Here is the viral post:

“The ENTITLEMENT????? sure, it’s annoying when someone steps on your shoes, lekin it also happens???? And to say that I hope you get hit by a truck ???? Bhai wear your white suede shoes in your bedroom then, idiot," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “A couple of days back one of my neighbors lost their eldest daughter to a truck accident. I’ve lost one of my cousins to a truck accident. To think someone could wish something so vile upon someone just because they stepped on their shoe. On their fucking shoe. Disgusting."

One person informed that Vagmita has deleted the post after she was called out on Reddit. With this people were urged to call out more influencers for such wrongdoings. “She has now taken the story down. I do not imply that it is the result of this post but we do need to call out influencers whenever there is a need. The agenda is not to spread hate but to make them accountable considering the following they have."

The Instagram story also caught attention on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.