Getting WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers? All You Need to Know About the Scam

Many people took to Twitter and expressed how they have been receiving frequent calls from international numbers of WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform has over 500 million users in India. While most use the application for personal interactions, there are also people who use the app for business purposes. However, recently many people complained that they are getting unknown calls from numbers staring from +84, +62, +60.

Such calls ping once. The intention behind is to make sure that the user messages or call back. According to a report from ANI, experts in data analysis and forensics claim that these spam calls are dialled from international numbers. The sources are mainly in countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The report further claimed that most of these “unscrupulous elements could steal financial data."

An expert in cyber intelligence said, “This is a new cybercrime trend. People across India irrespective of their profession have been receiving calls and missed calls on WhatsApp from +254, +84, +63, +1(218) or other international numbers, and some of them have become victims of cybercrime. It has become more frequent."

Many took to Twitter and expressed their concern about the same. Many people also shared screenshots of the same.

However, there are many ways through which you can block these scammers. The moment you get such a message or call, just block that number. If you feel the number is legit, don’t immediately call, drop a message first.

Be aware, that’s the only rule.