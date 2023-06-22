Ghaziabad Couple, Indulging In PDA On Bike, Fined Rs 21,000

In the era of social media, viral videos capturing public displays of affection have become quite common. One such video making waves on the internet features a couple embracing each other while riding a moving bike on NH9 near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area.

In a viral video shared across various social media platforms, a couple was caught exhibiting a public display of affection (PDA) while riding a bike on NH9 near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area. The footage shows the woman seated on the fuel tank, facing her partner, as they embraced each other during the ride. What makes matters worse is their complete disregard for road safety, as they were not wearing helmets.

The video, captured by a passerby and shared online, prompted action from the authorities. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police responded to the tweet, confirming that appropriate penalties had been imposed. The bike rider was fined a total of Rs. 21,000 for multiple violations, including not wearing a helmet, a faulty number plate, violating air pollution standards, and engaging in unauthorized racing and speed trials in a public space.

The tweet read, “Ghaziabad mei aashiq mijaaz bike savar ki video hui viral Indirapuram ke NH9 ka bataya jaa raha hai. Vo kehte hai na, ‘Hum toh marenge sanam tumhe saath leke marenge’, par niyam kanoon taak par rakh ke hi safar karenge (In Ghaziabad, the video of a bike rider went viral. It is from NH 9 of Indirapuram. It is said, ‘I will die, my dear, I will die taking you with me’, but by keeping aside the rules and regulations)."

The tweet saw a response from Ghaziabad Traffic Police which read, “Twitter se prapt shikayat ka sangyan lete hue, chalani kaaryavahi ki gayi (Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was taken)."