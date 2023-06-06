Giant CatFish Measuring Over 9ft Caught By Fisherman After 43 Minutes Of Struggle

A giant catfish, measuring about 9ft 4 1/4 inches, was caught by a man in Italy’s River Po. This could be the largest such catch in the world. The man named, Alessandro Baincardi, was in the river Po when a normal day of fishing turned into about a 43-minute-long struggle to reel in the behemoth. Alessandro managed to trap the massive aquatic being within his initial few casts of the week. He quickly realized he was fighting against the biggest catfish he had seen in his 23-year-long career.

During an interaction with Daily Mail, Alessandro confessed to experiencing panic upon noticing the “monster" he hooked. “I was alone facing the biggest catfish I had ever seen in 23 years," said the man. Recalling the events, the fisherman said the behemoth remained still for some time before starting a “complicated fight." Notably, efforts were made to glove the gigantic fish’s mouth and eventually, Alessandro resorted to going into shallow water to reel it out.

“I tried gloving its mouth two-three times, but it was still too strong, I decided to go in shallow water trying to land it from shore, and after a few tries, I managed to land it," he added. Little did he know the battle wasn’t over yet. When Alessandro successfully managed to tie the catfish and was recovering from the fight, he realized his boat wasn’t anchored. The increase in water current was making the boat drift off. In the end, the Italian fisherman had to swim to gain control over his water vehicle and other belongings.

After the long struggle came to an end, Alessandro called one of his friends to measure the beast. While he already had an inclination that he has hauled a rare item, Alessandro couldn’t believe when the behemoth turned out to be a record breaker. The measurement concluded the monster fish has surpassed the current record holder, which was also pulled out from River Po by another fisherman Attila Zsedely.