Giant Penis Mow Appears on Lawn of King Charles' Coronation Site Ahead of Ceremony

The highly anticipated event of King Charles’ Coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. However, it appears that some mischievous individuals have stirred up chaos in a ‘phallo-tastic’ manner. According to a report in the New York Post, the lawns of the Coronation site have been mowed to depict a giant penis, just two days before the event.

Residents of the prestigious Royal Crescent in Bath, England were taken aback when they woke up on Thursday morning to find a large phallic symbol etched onto the pristine grass outside their homes. It appears that pranksters had created the lewd drawing overnight, leaving locals bewildered.

The Royal Crescent is renowned for its elegant homes, which date back to the 18th century and are arranged in a crescent shape along the street. The area is globally recognized for having impeccably manicured lawns, making the appearance of the explicit image all the more surprising.

In honour of the official coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, a Georgian-themed party is scheduled to take place at the aforementioned location on Saturday. It is set to be a grand affair, with a total of 20,000 attendees expected to be in attendance. This number will include both specially invited guests and members of the general public who are eager to partake in the festivities. However, it is unclear at this time whether law enforcement officials have been notified or are investigating the individuals responsible for the lewd image.

In other ‘such’ news related to the Royal family, Prince Harry recently shared a personal anecdote regarding his brother’s wedding. According to an excerpt from his book “Spare," published on Page Six, Prince Harry revealed that he had suffered from frostbite on his genitalia during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry explained that the injury had been sustained during a trip to the North Pole a month prior to the wedding, resulting in discomfort during the celebratory occassion.

