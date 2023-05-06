Girl Group Dances in Train Amid Passengers For Instagram Reel, Desis in Awe of Confidence

A group of girls danced inside a train and it was a whole vibe. There are some of us for whom stage fright is a legit fear, some who are complete social butterflies, but these girls are on a different plane altogether. A viral video shared on Twitter shows the girl group grooving to a trending song in the train as passengers look on. The video opens with two girls showing off their moves on the upper berths and then cuts to the group performing on the aisle.

Twitter users are in awe of the group’s confidence. Dancing in public and on a platform that isn’t actually designed for dancing is certainly no small feat. “Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nahi jata," wrote the Twitter user who shared the video. However, since it’s India and women’s existence in public sphere alone is enough to irk people, the video drew a slew of offensive and sexist comments.

Misogynists came in hordes to complain about how the girls were spoiling Indian “sanskaar" and how this was the result of feminism. Some even urged the Railways to take action against such acts in public. An innocuous dance drawing such vitriol from Indian men, sadly, is jarring but not at all unexpected on Indian Twitter.

Trains are a place where various performances go on: people selling sundry items put on the performance of their lifetime every single day so as to attract people’s attention. That “performance" is directly linked to the means of their livelihood.

Of late, many acts on metros and trains have gone viral on social media. From a couple being viciously trolled for kissing in a metro to the now-iconic girl who travelled in Delhi metro wearing non-traditional clothes, all of these viral videos have gone on to expose the backwardness of Indian public consciousness.

