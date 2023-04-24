Girl’s Performance To London Thumakda With ‘Talented People From Mars’ Is Superhit

The power of dance is undeniable and it can bring people together, spread joy and create unforgettable memories. The reason we are saying this is because a video of a lively and energetic dance performance from Dubai has taken social media by storm. Uploaded on Instagram by a girl named Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, the clip reflects her energy and vibrant dance routine with content creators Shine’s Creed and it has left everyone in awe. This video is an absolute joy to watch. Harnidh and her fellow content creators were spotted dancing to the hit song in front of Dubai Frame. Harnidh shared the video on her social media account and wrote, “Had an amazing time with the talented people from Mars!! Not only their lights but also their amazing dance started a new light in me to dance just not for me but to make people smile, which is their goal!! Shines Creed, Thank you so much! Love you guys."

The dance video shared by Harnidh Kaur Sodhi is taking the internet by storm. It has, till now, garnered over 3.4 million likes. And that’s not all, the numbers are still climbing.

Several users dropped comments on the clip like “amazing" and “marvelous." One wrote “The steps are lit," while another commented: “It is just amazing to watch." A user who was impressed by the energy and expressions, wrote “What an incredible energy and those beautiful expressions," while another reaction read, “That was a vibe."

Apart from the impressive dance moves, the camera work in the video is also being appreciated by viewers. One user even suggested that the cameraman deserves an award, commenting, “Award toh cameraman ko bhi dena chahiye (The cameraman should also be given an award)." Another wrote, “Camera moves are more awesome than the dance moves."

London Thumkda from the film Queen has an upbeat and catchy melody that makes it perfect for dance performances. The song, picturized on Kangana Ranaut in the film, has been crooned by Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Labh Janjua. Queen released in 2014 and also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon.

