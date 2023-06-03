'Give Him An Oscar': Dog's Dramatic Reaction To Nail Clipping Is Hilarious

A side-splitting video has taken the internet by storm. A dog’s over-the-top reaction to getting its nails trimmed has become a viral sensation. Shared on Reddit, the clip has garnered widespread attention, with viewers praising the dog’s “Oscar-worthy performance" and finding themselves in fits of laughter. The video begins with the dog and its owner seated on the floor, seemingly ready for a routine nail-trimming session. As the woman reaches out to hold one of the dog’s paws, an unexpected spectacle ensues. The pooch dramatically collapses backwards, seemingly protesting the nail-trimming process. This theatric display of resistance repeats each time the woman attempts to cut the dog’s nails.

Adding to the hilarity, a nonchalant cat can be seen observing the entire scene with a comically indifferent expression. The feline’s stoic presence only accentuates the absurdity of the dog’s exaggerated reaction, creating a contrasting and amusing dynamic. “Give him an Oscar," read the title of the clip. And it goes without saying that the dog indeed seems to have put all his heart and soul into making it look like this nail-trimming session needs to stop.

The video has generated a flurry of reactions, with viewers not only in stitches over the dog’s impeccable acting skills but also over the cat’s nonchalant behaviour. Several expressed their delight in the comment section. Social media users have flooded the post with humorous remarks and many have drawn comparisons to someone they know being dramatic in real life. “My kids whenever I ask them to do anything," wrote a user.

Another user commented, “Football/soccer players watching this in training."

“That cat is questioning their life choices… is it worth it? The food, the clothing, this drama dog? Why am I here?"

Advertisement

Dogs are infamous for not being a fan of nail-trimming sessions. A video has perfectly captured the amusing reactions of various dog breeds during nail clipping. It has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in fits of laughter. The accuracy of the video’s portrayal has been vouched for by dog owners, pet salon workers, and veterinarians, adding to its widespread appeal.

Advertisement

The clip features two professionals from a pet salon, with one assuming the role of a pet groomer while the other comically mimics the reactions of different dog breeds. Pugs steal the spotlight with their highly dramatic response to nail clipping, capturing the hearts of viewers with their exaggerated antics. Chihuahuas, on the other hand, are portrayed as the most challenging breed to handle, making it a formidable task for groomers to even touch their paws.

Advertisement

Originally shared on TikTok, the video quickly gained popularity and was subsequently re-shared on Twitter. The tweet accompanying the clip humorously remarked, “You know this was the best day at work this woman ever had," perfectly capturing the shared sentiment of amusement and entertainment.

Advertisement

As the video continues to circulate online, people could not help but notice how accurately it captured the bond between humans and their pets, showcasing the humour and unpredictability that come with owning and caring for dogs.