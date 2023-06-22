Global Chess League: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Showing How This Idea Turned Into Reality

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video describing how he became a part of the Global Chess League. For those who don’t know, this is like the IPL of chess. An event where 36 Grandmasters, with a notable number of world champions among them, are all set to compete in a mixed-gender team environment. Usually, teams in a chess tournament are not mixed-gender and that is what makes it special.

The video starts with Mahindra meeting Samay Raina and then it shows how everything unfolded. During the pandemic, when everyone was at home, trying to pass time, Raina, along with a few other people, was commentating on a chess olympiad. Many people were watching this, inclunging, Mahindra.He liked the broadcast so much that he tweeted about it and this is how the idea of a chess league was born. Now, this idea is a reality.

Here, have a look at the video:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 433K views.

A total of six teams will be competing each other in the first season of the GCL. GCL is a platform where India can show off its talent in the sport. All the six franchise owners are Indians. They include three entrepreneurs with experience of owning sports franchises, U SPORTS, Insurekot Sports and Punit Balan Group. Also, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, Chingari App, and APL Apollo-led SG Sports are investing in sports leagues for the first time.