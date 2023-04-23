Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
'God Complex': IIT Kanpur Alumnus Flexes Aerodrome on Campus, Gets Roasted on Twitter

An IIT Kanpur alumnus' flex about the aerodrome on campus didn't quite land on Twitter.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 13:05 IST

IIT Kanpur has an aerodrome on campus. (Credits: Twitter/@protosphinx)
An IIT Kanpur alumnus flexed about the aerodrome on campus and is getting roasted on Twitter over it. For the uninitiated, IIT Kanpur has an airstrip/aerodrome on campus, that is used by the Aerospace Engineering department. “IIT Kanpur has a f***ing Airport [sic] inside its campus. Does yours? No, right? Then shut the f*** up please and sit the f*** down," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the aerodrome.

Twitter users did not take kindly to the flex. While many people listed the things that their colleges have (both ironically and unironically), others called out the “god complex" some students have about attending premier institutions. Many also pointed out the Twitter user’s mix-up between an aerodrome and an airport.

That flex clearly did not land.

