‘Godzilla Ramen’: Noodles Served With Crocodile Leg Shocks Internet

If trying out bizarre meat and dishes tops your bucket list, then this Taiwanese restaurant has something rare to offer. The small eatery based in Yunlin is serving its customers “thick witch crocodile ramen." Videos of the strange ramen dish have gone viral on social media, leaving foodies quite shocked yet intrigued. The bizarre item on their menu is being dubbed “Godzilla Ramen" on the internet. The viral dish includes noodles and a broth-filled bowl along with other veggies. But what steals the limelight is the feature of a crocodile leg. The meat is placed on the bowl to make it appears as if the reptile is crawling out of it. In a video doing the rounds on Facebook, a woman can be seen trying out to new dish. The clip features her displaying the bowl to the camera.

She shows the gigantic crocodile leg to the camera at one point but nowhere in the footage was she captured tasting it. According to Daily Mail, the restaurant has explained to local media that people are willing to buy their new creation only to take pictures and share it on social media but “there are no customers willing to try" the dish. The Facebook post also claims that the ramen bowl has been made by mixing out forty different natural spices.

“The witch uses more than forty kinds of natural spices and fresh ingredients to cook, and then injects the idea of love into the soup, mixes all elements and energy, and finally boils all kinds of expressions of love that belong to you," reads the loose translation of the caption. The eatery continues to describe the new creation in a poetic manner adding, “Your heart is beating, you may not be able to help yourself, you may be short of breath, drink it, and you will see through all appearances and awaken the purest and unconditional love in your heart."

Take a look at it here: