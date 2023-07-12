Golden Retriever Forcing Cat To Join Family Photo Is The Sibling Moment We Can Relate To

We have witnessed dogs and cats engaging in playful or territorial conflicts. Well, it is not always the case. In a recent, a video breaks the stereotype, displaying a heartwarming bond between three dogs and a cat. The adorable video of three Golden Retrievers posing for a group photo with a cat promises to leave you in awe.

The clip starts with a playful dog gently grasping the furry cat by the scruff of its neck, seemingly coaxing her to join them for the photoshoot. However, the cat appears uninterested, looking in another direction. The Golden Retrievers on either side of the cat tenderly place their paws on their friend, as if trying to involve her in the picture. Despite the cat’s disinterest, the dogs display a loving and inclusive gesture, emphasizing their bond and the unity they share. Watch the video here:

The video was posted by an Instagram account named Cute Dogs, titled “Best Family Picture" followed by the caption, “Too much Love." Since the video is posted, it has gone viral with 2.5 million views so far and the count is still on. People took their time out and commented on the video.

An individual stated the cat to be a troublemaker, “That’s too cute. Not sure of age difference but the kitty seems to be the trouble maker."

Another Instagram user read the mind of the cat and said, “I know a lot about cats too know that cat would have ripped them a new one if he was pissed. I bet that’s how they play on a daily basis."

“The one kid of the family who never listens to anyone," commented a third.

Other person said, “If the cat wasn’t okay with what was going on, it would have let the dog know!"

A few days back, a video of a dog showing affection towards a cat was making rounds on social media. The clip highlights a cat, who was in a poor condition with blood on her body and was not able to open her eyes properly. The dog and the owner couldn’t resist and helped the injured cat. The video shows the full process of her recovery. Watch: