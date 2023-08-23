'Good For India': Elon Musk's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 And Interstellar Budget Comparison

With a billion prayers for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will attempt a landing on the moon Wednesday evening. Scientists have predicted “20 minutes of terror" before the touchdown. If the mission succeeds, India will become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon after Russia, the United States, and China.

Made on a budget of $75 million (approximately Rs 5 crore) the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been the biggest highlight of the world with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world. And now, X (formerly Twitter) CEO, Elon Musk has also lauded the efforts of scientists and researchers. Elon Musk recently reacted to a tweet made by a user, who commended Chandrayaan-3’s humongous budget, comparing it with the budget of Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar which cost $165 million.

Advertisement

On August 21, former journalist Cindy Pom tweeted a parallel representative image of Chandrayaan-3 and a still from Interstellar on the official handle of her organisation Newsthink. Comparing the budget between the real-life mission to the fictitious one created by Christopher Nolan, the tweet read, “Kinda crazy when you realize India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)." A day after the tweet was made, Elon Musk replied to the post in a follow-up tweet and wrote, “Good for India" adding the emoji of the national flag of India at the end of the post.

Elon Musk’s Twitter response has amassed more than 70,000 views, and the figures are rising steadily. In fact, social media users were seemingly impressed by Elon Musk’s kind words for India and thanked him for his support. While one user commented, “Thank you Elon, love from India," another jokingly claimed that if Chandrayaan-3 were successful, India would very well start their next mission to Mars. “Thank you for your kind words Elon, watch it we might win the race to Mars," they wrote. “Thank you Mr Elon Musk. Jai hind. Mera Bharat mahan (My India is great)" read another positive remark.