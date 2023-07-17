Google 'Margot Robbie', 'Ryan Gosling': Search Engine's Easter Eggs for 'Barbie' Will Surprise You

It is officially ‘Barbie’ season with the movie releasing this week. While everyone is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated movie of the year, Google has done its bit too. It has enabled its ‘Easter Eggs’ feature for the page of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. For those who don’t know, Google has added Easter eggs into many of its products and services even before. Easter eggs are hidden features inserted into media. For instance, when you type, “Greta Gerwig," “Margot Robbie," and “Ryan Gosling," you will see the screen turning pink and all sparkly. Pink confetti-like pieces form on the screen and become bigger. It is just a special feature paying homage to the movie.

Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself:

Just some time back, Google gave a special reference to the Friends cast, celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary. When people typed the names of the main characters on Google, they saw a specialised icon just below their name on the right-hand corner of your screen. For instance, there was a sofa set for Ross, a bucket and mop for Monica, a wig for Rachel, pizza for Joey, a reclining sofa for Chandler and a guitar for Phoebe.