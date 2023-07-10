'Govinda Could Wash Her in 5 Seconds': Desis React to Fan Praising Taylor Swift’s Dance Moves

Taylor Swift is one of the highest-selling musicians in history but who knew that she would be known for her dancing skills. A video which is currently going viral shows the American pop star flaunting her moves during one of her Eras tour’s performances. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Stella’ uploaded a video making a bold comparison. She claimed that Taylor is serving Michael Jackson level moves.

While putting forward a video, she wrote, “Put her in a cage against Michael Jackson and she’ll come out as the winner because she really knows how to DANCE." While many seemed impressed and agreed with what Stella said, it did not sit that well with desis.

Many argued that Govinda would defeat her easily. One person also uploaded a video of Virat Kohli and said, “Even Virat Kohli dances better than her."

Here is the Taylor Swift video:

People also mentioned that this is a disrespect for Michael Jackson.