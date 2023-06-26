Grab Some Tissues As This Mother-Son Reunion Will Make You Cry

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos showcasing incidents happening all over the world. While some clips leave us laughing, others fill our hearts with emotions. Today, one similar incident grabbed our attention. In heartwarming footage, a mother was seen reuniting with her child after he woke up from a coma.

The viral Instagram video was shared by a page known as goodnews_movement. The clip opens with a mother running through a hospital corridor and entering a room. In that room lies her child, who woke up after being in a coma for 16 days. As soon as the child sees his mother, he instantly starts crying. The mother’s voice trembles as she rushes towards her child, ready to embrace him in a long-awaited reunion. Their tears intertwine as they hold each other tightly and their sobs echo through the room.

According to the caption of the post, the child was diagnosed at birth with a rare skin condition called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The condition, characterised by a lack of a crucial protein that binds the layers of his delicate skin, has demanded unwavering care and attention from both his parents and himself. Due to the complications, the child went into a coma for 16 days, with 14 of those days requiring incubation.