Grab Some Tissues As This Mother-Son Reunion Will Make You Cry

The video shows a woman reuniting with her son who woke up after being in a coma for 16 days at a hospital.

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The kid suffered from a rare skin condition called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.(Image Credit:goodnews_movement/Instagram)
The Internet is a treasure trove of videos showcasing incidents happening all over the world. While some clips leave us laughing, others fill our hearts with emotions. Today, one similar incident grabbed our attention. In heartwarming footage, a mother was seen reuniting with her child after he woke up from a coma.

The viral Instagram video was shared by a page known as goodnews_movement. The clip opens with a mother running through a hospital corridor and entering a room. In that room lies her child, who woke up after being in a coma for 16 days. As soon as the child sees his mother, he instantly starts crying. The mother’s voice trembles as she rushes towards her child, ready to embrace him in a long-awaited reunion. Their tears intertwine as they hold each other tightly and their sobs echo through the room.

According to the caption of the post, the child was diagnosed at birth with a rare skin condition called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The condition, characterised by a lack of a crucial protein that binds the layers of his delicate skin, has demanded unwavering care and attention from both his parents and himself. Due to the complications, the child went into a coma for 16 days, with 14 of those days requiring incubation.

    • The video was accompanied by a caption: “Mother reunites with her little one after he spent 16 days in a coma." It quickly gained attention across social media platforms. The heartwarming footage amassed 4.1 million views, accompanied by an outpouring of support, prayers and heartfelt messages.

    A social media user said, “The boy’s reaction to seeing his mother broke my heart in two. My prayers for the whole family." Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, “The little boy’s cry breaks my heart." Many others expressed their inability to fathom the depth of the challenges the parents faced.

    About the Author

    first published: June 26, 2023, 11:09 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 11:09 IST
