Grab The Tissues As This Dog's Reunion With Family Is Guaranteed To Bring Tears

This viral video is proving the age-old adage that a dog truly is a man’s best friend. Once you adopt a furry companion into your family, it is hard to watch anything go wrong with them. The dogs indeed become a part of the family. So, it was only natural that this couple was over the moon upon being reunited with their beloved lost dog. This emotional clip will surely leave you teary-eyed. The video begins with the couple, visibly overwhelmed. They can be seen tightly embracing their furry companion. Tears stream down their faces as they hold their dog, clearly filled with relief and gratitude.

According to the Instagram video, the couple endured an agonizing four-day search for their pup while travelling through a desert. The fear and uncertainty during those long days undoubtedly took a toll on their hearts. However, their determination to find their furry family member never wavered. The caption accompanying the video read, “The relieved ‘thank you, god’ gave us all the feels. So happy they found him." Check out the clip right here:

The comment section was flooded with a flurry of reactions. Some people remarked how elated they were to witness a happy ending like this. Others mentioned that they could not fathom losing their pet like this. To most, it would be too gut-wrenching. Meanwhile, one user joked about the furry companion wanting his space after all those cuddles. “The dog is like Hi guys… Love ya but if you can just give me a lil space—thanks… Ya squeezing me… Glad this was a happy tail wagging ending," a user wrote.

Another comment read, “Ok so this made me cry. So glad this precious baby is back with his mama and daddy."

“Our husky went missing in 2012 from our yard and we never saw her again. We searched and searched. It broke our hearts into a million pieces. So glad they found their dog," another user commented.