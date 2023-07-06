'Gravity Left The Chat': Internet Can't Fathom Scene From TV Show Where Woman Flies Scooter To Moon

Indian daily soaps are renowned for their over-the-top drama and one thing that often gets overlooked is the basic science. In these shows, gravity seems to have no effect. Actors can be seen hanging from kites, reaching out for the moon and miraculously surviving falls from tall buildings. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, here comes a scene from the Dangal TV show Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani that takes the absurdity to a whole new level. In this particular scene, the protagonist is shown flying a scooter to the moon to rescue her husband and child who have been held hostage.

The clip has been spreading like wildfire after being shared by a popular Instagram page, A Clear Record. They wrote, “Spaceships Be Like: Main Kya Karun? Job Chod Dun? (What should I do? Should I quit my job)." While the overlay text reads, “Astronauts crying in the corner after watching this scene."

The clip from Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani has caused quite a stir on social media, receiving over 3 million views. However, instead of admiration, it has left the internet in splits and cringing at the silliness of the scene. Many users mocked the makers of the show for including such a ridiculous sequence in today’s time.

A user wrote, “Gravity and oxygen left the chat."

Another wrote, “Me - “watching Avengers," Mom - Ye kya bakwas dekh raha hai. Meanwhile my mom watching this masterpiece."

A user wondered, “How do these actors dare to act in such shows?"

Another criticising the makers commented, “Oh my, do people really believe this stuff? What were writers, producers and actors thinking (perhaps not thinking in this case)."

One more jokingly wrote, “New GK question unlocked: who landed scooter first on the moon?"