'Greatest Warrior': Specially-Abled Girl's Determination To Win Race Inspires Internet

Winning and losing is part and parcel of a game but the real victor is the one who wins hearts. Just like in the case of this specially-abled girl, who chooses to face every obstacle head-on. A video of the little girl circulating on social media, shows her participating in a running race competition alongside other girls of her age. As soon as the start whistle blows, all the competitors run at full sleep and so does this little girl.

With support from crutches, the youngster paces up to reach the finish line. Though the other competitors have left her far behind, the girl doesn’t budge even for a single second. Determined to cross the finish line, she struggles but continues her ferocious march toward reaching the end goal.

Her passion moves the hearts of onlookers who continue to cheer her throughout her time on the race track. The inspiring move of the girl had led social media users to dub her “greatest warrior." Catch a glimpse of her performance here:

With over four lakh views on Twitter, the video has amassed a barrage of positive responses from Twitteratis. Many are lauding the grit and spirit of the little girl. A user commented, “She’s a determined and brave little girl. She’ll go far in life."

Another wrote, “Such courage. Beautiful little girl."

One more said, “I would love to give her a big hug."

Meanwhile, there were also those who wanted the child to be traced for providing her financial aid and limb donation. “Can this girl be traced? Please," commented one.

Another said, “You gotta have faith."