Groom Stays Glued to Phone During Wedding, Viral Video Makes Internet Scream 'For Real?'

In a recently circulated TikTok video that has now made its way to Twitter, a groom’s behaviour during his wedding has generated discussions across various social media platforms. The video portrays the groom engrossed in his phone, sparking criticism and negative comments regarding his perceived lack of respect. As the couple walked down the aisle after exchanging vows in a church ceremony, the bride graciously interacted with guests, radiating joy and warmth while capturing their attention. Meanwhile, the groom appeared preoccupied with his phone, inadvertently drawing the gaze of onlookers.

Watch the Viral Video:

This drew strong reactions from internet users, who expressed their discontent and criticism towards the groom’s actions. One Twitter user humourously remarked, “My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town," alongside the video, which quickly went viral with over 37 million views.

Another user commented, “I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered." Sharing a sentiment of disbelief, the third user wrote, “This is insane… disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for."

In addition, some users resorted to sarcasm and took jabs at the groom, further fueling the online conversation. Mockingly, one comment read, “This is how people get shocked to hear that their boyfriends got married because they will be talking with them the entire time." Another user speculated, “The man is an FX or Crypto trader. Mind on the money."

Last year, a photograph of the groom engrossed in work on a laptop during the wedding ceremony in the mandap went viral on social media. As the priests conducted rituals and blessed the groom, he appeared deeply focused on his laptop, leading to discussions and speculation about his activities. Although the nature of his work remains unclear, there were assumptions that it involved official duties.

This incident ignited a wave of criticism from users who expressed their frustration with the toxic work culture that seemingly deprived the groom of fully enjoying his own wedding.