GRP Soldier Saves Woman And Child From Falling Off Train At Bihar's Jamui Railway Station

In a recent incident at Bihar’s Jamui Railway station, a courageous female GRP soldier emerged as a true hero when she saved the lives of a woman and her child from a dangerous situation. The incident unfolded as the mother and child faced imminent danger while attempting to board a moving train. The heartwarming story of bravery and divine intervention has quickly spread across the internet, capturing the attention and admiration of the public.

On platform number one of Jamui Railway Station, a woman was struggling to board the Tata-Danapur Express train with her child. Faced with a crowded coach, she clung to the train’s handle, risking a dangerous fall onto the platform. Observing the situation, GRP constable Suman Verma, on duty at the time, sprang into action to rescue the woman and her child, becoming their guardian angel.

As the train started moving, the constable noticed the woman hanging from the train’s door. Attempting to pull her inside the coach, she fought against the increasing speed of the train. With the woman on the verge of falling under the moving train, the soldier reached out and grasped her hand, preventing a tragic accident. Although the woman and child fell onto the platform, their lives were saved.