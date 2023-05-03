Guess The Name Of This Celebrity In 10 Seconds And The Award Is Yours

The internet’s endless appetite for optical illusions has surely made them one of the most popular pastimes on social media. For users, solving optical illusions has always been a fun challenge, which is also considered an exercise for your brain. Keeping up with the doses of your favourite pastime, the internet has now brought forth a picture posing an optical illusion to woo pop culture enthusiasts. The picture, which is making rounds on the internet, was shared by an Instagram page, Optical Illusions, and it has left innumerable users scratching their heads. The photograph that has kept the users hooked to their phone screens was shared with the caption, “Who is it?"

The picture shows a pixelated image of one of your favourite celebrities, and all you have to do is guess who the celebrity is. The text on the picture read, “Can you tell which celebrity this is?" While some of you might be able to recognise the renowned personality hidden in this blurry image, for many internet users this might turn out to be a bit more challenging than you think. It is also possible that one can guess wrong names and such errors occur due to certain common facial features among celebrities. Despite all this optical illusion is not as tough as it appears. The difficulty level of the optical illusion was amped up as the clothes worn by the celebrity matches the background. So were you able to identify the person? No? All you need to do is to focus on the centre and not the entire picture.

Still not able to guess the name. Need a hint? Well, she is an American singer and songwriter, who has also worked in rom-com Valentine’s Day. Now you must have surely guessed the name of the celebrity. Yes, it is Blank Space singer Taylor Swift. As soon as the picture was shared, countless users flooded the comments section. While most Taylor Swift fans rightly guessed the name, many were mistaken and thought that it is a picture of Miley Cyrus from her 2006 sitcom Hannah Montana. A user commented, “Taylor Swift," and ended with a fire emoticon. Another said, “Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana)". There were a few who even thought that picture was of “Madona", “Eddy Murphy", and “Corey Taylor".

