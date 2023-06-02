Guessing The Movie In This Puzzle Is Quite Easy; You Just Need To…

Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
The puzzle is not as difficult as it seems. A mere 10 seconds of concentration will bring you closer to the right answer.

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:53 IST

Your detective skills are about to be put to the test.(Credits: Instagram)
Optical illusions are known to perform tricks right before our eyes. Just when we think we’ve got the right answer, they push us right back into the spiral of confusion and doubts. Today, we have a viral sensation that’s been taking the internet by storm. Brace yourselves as we dive deep into this mind-boggling puzzle. A famous page on Instagram shared an intriguing image and challenged us with the caption, “Can you name this movie?"

Your detective skills are about to be put to the test. The image, which is pixelated, is a kaleidoscope of colors—red, purple, green, black, and white—all blending together in a mesmerizing display. Can you decipher the hidden clues within this vibrant mosaic?

Take a look:

Let’s take a quick detour to the comment section till the time you solve the puzzle. We’ve got some confident contenders out there. One user boldly claims, “Snow White!" Another believes it’s “The Smurfs," while someone else thinks it might be “The Little Mermaid." And then we have a wildcard entry: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Exciting, isn’t it?

Were you able to guess the movie?

Anyway, it’s time to reveal the answer! The movie hiding behind this captivating optical illusion is none other than… drumroll intensifies… Walt Disney’s timeless animated gem from 1989, The Little Mermaid. Yep, you heard it right! The picture cleverly conceals the iconic characters Ariel and Ursula, taking us on a magical journey beneath the waves.

For those of you who haven’t met these enchanting characters yet, let us introduce you to them. Ariel is a spirited and inquisitive young mermaid who dreams of exploring life on land. Ursula, on the other hand, is the sneaky sea witch with a flair for mischief and a wicked agenda involving Ariel’s voice. They’re quite the duo.

Now, let’s take a moment to applaud those brilliant minds who cracked the puzzle. Congratulations, you’re true optical illusion masters. But hey, if you didn’t get it right, don’t sweat it. The world of optical illusions is full of surprises, and there’s always another chance to sharpen those detective skills.

    first published: June 02, 2023, 15:53 IST
