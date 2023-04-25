Guests Leave Water, Gas Running For 25 Days, Airbnb Host Left With Rs 1 Lakh Bill

Airbnbs are an easy way to earn money for many homeowners. But one Airbnb host was left with a whopping bill of $1,570 (roughly Rs 1.28 lakh) by his guests. According to The Independent, the host, identified as Lee, had an Airbnb in an outer suburb of South Korea’s Seoul. As per news reports, the couple, who had travelled from China, had booked their stay at the villa thinking it was in the city centre. By the time they realised that their Airbnb was located elsewhere, they had already paid in full for their 25-day stay. Instead of negotiating with Airbnb, the couple decided to rack up the utility bill at the villa.

Lee claimed that he was not contacted by his guests or Airbnb on the matter. He told media outlets that the guests had asked him if there were any security cameras in the villa. Once he confirmed that there were no cameras on the property, the guests turned on as many electrical appliances and lights as they could. They barely stayed in the villa, returning to the property just five times in their three-and-a-half-week stay. The couple stayed at the Airbnb for no more than five minutes at a time. They also left the gas on and the water running. Their antics led to them using over 120,000 litres of water.

According to the property owner, he discovered their misdeed after they left. The Airbnb host got a call from the gas company, who was concerned about the uptick in usage and feared it could be a leak.

When Lee reached his villa, he found the windows open and the gas on. According to reports, the Airbnb host has been left with “$116 (Rs 9512) water and electricity bill, a $730 (Rs 59,850) gas bill and $728 ( Rs 59,700) for “miscellaneous expenses".

Unfortunately, Lee’s woes are yet to end. Airbnb has declined to help with the compensation, according to local media outlet SBS. The Airbnb owner was allegedly told to resolve the issue with the couple directly, but they had already left South Korea.

This is not the only time Airbnb has made headlines for unusual reasons. In February, Marian Heredia, an Airbnb host and TikToker went viral after she shared a video showing an apartment that she claimed her guests had thrashed.

