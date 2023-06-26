Gujarat Street Food Vendor Serves 'Banana Pani Puri' to Its Customers, Video Goes Viral

With evolving times, one thing that is massively gaining momentum is fusion food. You can see people experimenting with traditional dishes in order to create something worthwhile. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite. Be it your dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, or pani puri with spicy water some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all.

Now, a video which is currently going viral shows how a street vendor is serving his customers the ‘banana pani puri.’ The street vendor used bananas instead of using boiled potatoes.

The video shows the man peeling bananas. He then adds chickpeas, spices and coriander leaves to the mix. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 45K views. “What’s the yellow thing? Actually the chana banana combo tastes very good. I do it as chaat sometimes with Hari chatni n sonth. Don’t mash it just cut. I’m sure with golgappa paani and sonth it would be yum," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Dude why? My wife and I have to cancel our plans for tomorrow evening this and Chole Bature at our fav chaat shop near home was supposed to be our dinner, now I have to cook!"