Gujarat Street Vendor's Apple and Guava Pakodas are Heating up the Internet

It’s becoming increasingly common for Indians to experiment with unusual food combinations, as evidenced by the many videos circulating on the internet showcasing these bizarre concoctions. The latest addition to this trend is Fruit Pakode, which has gained significant traction on social media. However, it appears that many food lovers are not receptive to this idea, indicating that everything that deviates from the norm is not necessarily innovative, but rather off-putting.

The video featured a food vendor from Gujarat showcasing how to make an unorthodox food combination. Pakode, a popular Indian snack made using vegetables such as onion and potato, was being prepared using fruits such as apple and guava, which many found to be unsettling. The vendor sliced the fruits into thin pieces and dipped them in a batter made of besan, spices, and water before deep-frying them in hot oil. This preparation method didn’t seem to appeal to many food enthusiasts. To make matters worse, he added ketchup and chopped coriander on top of the dish, which didn’t help its case either.

Numerous disgruntled food enthusiasts expressed their dissatisfaction with the Fruit Pakode in the comment section. One commenter remarked, “How to make fruits unhealthy." Another expressed their disgust, stating “Ewwwww why yaar why." A third individual raised a pertinent question, “How does it not constitute blasphemy to veg pakoras?"

Previously, a video showcasing “Pastry Pakodas" went viral on the internet. The video displayed a street food vendor dipping chocolate pastries into gram flour paste, thereby converting a delectable dessert into a crispy, spicy snack. The idea of combining the smooth, creamy texture of pastries with the hot, zesty flavors of Indian street food did not sit well with most people. As a result, the concept failed to gain traction, with many individuals finding the concept repugnant.

