Gulab Jamun Parantha in Delhi is Internet’s New Find and it’s Served With Kadhi, Aloo

A video which is currently doing rounds on internet shows a new dish called ‘Gulab Jamun parantha.’ From Dosa Ice Cream to Maggi pani puri, the internet has brought forth innumerable food combinations. While some experiments make us drool, other bizarre food combinations make our heads spin. Now it seems like aloo and gobhi ka parantha have to take a back seat as there is a new competitor in the market. Uploaded on Instagram by a user named ‘yourbrownfoodie’, the video shows a street food vendor making Gulab Jamun Parantha from scratch.

The video begins with the vendor preparing the dough by stuffing two gulab jamuns in it. Then, the street vendor informs that this paratha costs Rs 60 and he recently started making them. What comes as the most strange thing is that he is serving this semi-sweet dish with kadhi, aloo ki subzi, chutney, and achaar.

The dish is being sold at Quality Paratha, Sadar Bazar, Delhi. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered thousands of likes. However, not sure if everyone would want to try this dish.

Meanwhile, earlier, IAS officer Supriya Sahu uploaded a video which showed a street vendor making ‘Pitai Parantha’.

In the video, he can be seen brutally thrashing the flaky parantha. It shows a man beating a large parantha. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier. “Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competition in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha," read the caption.