Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Gupt': Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists

'Gupt': Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists

Desi Twitter has listed all the Bollywood movies with 'biggest' plot twist and you cannot miss this.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists. (Image: News18)
Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists. (Image: News18)

The mesmerising world of Bollywood has created some unforgettable masterpieces. While some movies are known for their unpredictable ending, there are movies that create a frenzy because of a mind blowing plot twist. Now, Twitter user ‘Ghostface’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about the ‘biggest plot twist ever’. “what’s a movie that had the BIGGEST PLOT TWIST EVER and it still blows your mind just thinking about it????" wrote the Twitter user and the responses were never ending.

Also Read: ‘DDLJ’, ‘Welcome’: Twitter Chooses Bollywood Films With Epic Endings That Are Just Unforgettable

Advertisement

From Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahani’ to Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Kaun’, people included everything in the list. “I reiterate how #UrmilaMatondkar is the best bet for horror or edge of seat thrillers. And there cannot be a bigger plot twist than #Kaun! Her flip was insane, & everything just made sense so instantly. Agree? Disagree? Tell me your choices," wrote a Twitter user elaborating on Urmila’s film.

Advertisement

One person also mentioned Kareena Kapoor and Amir Khan’s ‘Talaash’.

top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • Meanwhile, earlier, desi Twitter listed movies with epic endings. From the romantic ending in ‘DDLJ’ to the hilarious climax of ‘Welcome,’ people listed all of it. People also listed ‘3 Idiots’, where the plot takes a delightful twist as Ranchodas Chanchad unveils his true identity as the Phunsukh Wangadu.

    Also Read: Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: June 16, 2023, 15:51 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 15:51 IST
    Read More