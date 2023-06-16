'Gupt': Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists

From Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahani’ to Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Kaun’, people included everything in the list. “I reiterate how #UrmilaMatondkar is the best bet for horror or edge of seat thrillers. And there cannot be a bigger plot twist than #Kaun! Her flip was insane, & everything just made sense so instantly. Agree? Disagree? Tell me your choices," wrote a Twitter user elaborating on Urmila’s film.

The mesmerising world of Bollywood has created some unforgettable masterpieces. While some movies are known for their unpredictable ending, there are movies that create a frenzy because of a mind blowing plot twist. Now, Twitter user ‘Ghostface’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about the ‘biggest plot twist ever’. “what’s a movie that had the BIGGEST PLOT TWIST EVER and it still blows your mind just thinking about it????" wrote the Twitter user and the responses were never ending.

Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree

Meanwhile, earlier, desi Twitter listed movies with epic endings. From the romantic ending in ‘DDLJ’ to the hilarious climax of ‘Welcome,’ people listed all of it. People also listed ‘3 Idiots’, where the plot takes a delightful twist as Ranchodas Chanchad unveils his true identity as the Phunsukh Wangadu.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala