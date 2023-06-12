Gurugram Man Gets Drunk With Stranger, Gets 'Lift' to Metro Station, Realises it Was His Own Car

A 30-year-old Gurugram man experienced a shocking twist on Friday night when he found himself stripped of his car, laptop, mobile phone, and Rs. 18,000 cash after getting “too drunk". Amit Prakash, an employee at a company on Golf Course Road, had intended to unwind in his car after work when a stranger joined him for a drink. In an unusual sequence of events, prompted by the unknown, Amit exited his own vehicle at Delhi’s Subhash Chowk after being asked to step down by the stranger who proceeded to drive away with Amit’s car, leaving him stranded.

To make his way home, Amit then had to resort to using the metro. It wasn’t until the following day that Amit regained his recollection of the entire ordeal, prompting him to visit the Sector 65 police station to file a complaint, as reported by The Times of India.

The police has charged the accused under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to theft. According to Amit’s complaint, he visited a BYOB kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine Shop on Golf Course Road after completing his work hours. He stated in his complaint, as reported by the publication, “In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs. 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs. 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs. 18,000 in cash."

“After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks," Amit recounted. Recalling the events, he mentioned that he drove alongside the stranger until they reached Subhash Chowk. Astonishingly, upon arriving at the location, Amit admitted that he ‘forgot that he was in his own car’.

Adding to his account, he mentioned that he complied with the stranger’s request and stepped down from the car. From there, he opted to take an auto-rickshaw to reach the Huda City Centre metro station to return to his home. However, Amit couldn’t recall any specific details about the stranger.

The incident quickly gained attention on Twitter, prompting users to share their amusement over the situation. One user humorously remarked, “Typical comedy scene from a Kader Khan/Govinda movie." Another user added to the jest, saying, “This comic sequence is going to figure in Rohit Shetty’s golmaal (whatever the sequence number now is 100 or 102), hope, the man gets the royalty."