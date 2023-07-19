Gurugram Office's Special Notice to 'Honk' For Deaf Dog in Parking Lot is Everything

The bond between humans and dogs is undeniably heartwarming. Countless stories circulate online, showcasing how these furry creatures often become our loyal saviors. So, shouldn’t we, as humans, reciprocate their unwavering care? Well, in the bustling city of Gurugram, an office’s parking lot has taken undue consideration to protect a special dog who happens to be deaf or hard of hearing. They’ve gone the extra mile by putting up a special notice, urging drivers to be cautious and avoid any accidental mishaps. Now, this endearing act of kindness has taken the internet by storm and gone viral as it’s simply too wholesome to ignore.

The image of the notice, shared by Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya, stirred up a wave of emotions. The board boldly stated, “Deaf dog in parking lot! Please check before moving! Please honk!" Joy’s caption described the location as being just behind a corporate office in Gurgaon. This touching gesture swiftly evoked reactions from users, with one expressing, “Very considerate signboard!" Another user commented, “Some humanity is still there!"

Advertisement

While some users questioned the purpose of honking if the dog is deaf, Joy clarified, “I can anticipate the reactions. The doggie is probably not totally deaf, but hard of hearing, so a honk would work." One of the comments also mentioned the exact location of the signboard, writing, “Erstwhile Citibank Jacaranda Square Parking."

Advertisement

In a previous video that went viral on social media, a dog became a helping hand for a woman who worked as a rag picker. The heartwarming video captured the woman carrying a large bag filled with scrap, with a dog faithfully following and dragging a similar bag. The dog left no stone unturned in assisting the woman. The video, accompanied by the text “Dogs are our best friends!" was shared on Twitter, resonating with viewers and further exemplifying the incredible bond between humans and dogs.