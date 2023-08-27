Gurugram Woman Who Refused to Pay Cab Driver Now Dupes Salon of Rs 20,000, Here's How

The woman from Gurugram, who recently made headlines for repeatedly hiring cab services for long hours and leaving them unpaid, is in the news again. This time it is because she duped a salon of Rs 20,000. The woman was exposed last month by a journalist when she was found arguing with a cab driver near the Huda City Centre. She was allegedly threatening him with registering a ‘fake’ case of molestation. Now, in a recent incident, Jyoti Dalal made a beauty parlour her target by taking their services and then duping them of their money.

It happened at the ‘Grace and Glamour’ parlour. Sharing about this another case of fraud, journalist Deepika Bharadwaj shared a video and wrote, “GURUGRAM : Jyoti Dalal does it again." In the video, the woman was seen delaying the payment process at the beauty parlour. Later, she walked out without paying a single rupee for services worth Rs. 20,000.

According to reports, she visited the salon during the afternoon hours and then took services until night. After being there from 1 pm to 10 pm, she initially delayed payment by saying that she would do it by 11 in the night. When the staff at the parlour reached out to the police for help, she claimed to be a girlfriend of an unidentified high profile man in Gurugram.

As of now, the Gurugram police has shared no information about the entire matter.

Have a look at the video: