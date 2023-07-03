Hachiko Turns 100: Incredible Tale of World’s Most Loyal Dog

Hachiko, the legendary Akita dog known for his loyalty, has captured the hearts of people worldwide. Regarded as a national hero in Japan, Hachiko’s story has been the subject of numerous movies and books, including adaptations in China and the United States. The dog’s legacy has been immortalized in bronze with his very own statue next to Shibuya Train Station in Tokyo, Japan. Visitors from all corners of the world pay homage to the faithful animal. Another statue of him stands proudly in Rhode Island, USA, where the Hollywood movie about him, also starring Richard Gere was filmed.

In 1923, Hidesaburo Ueno, a professor at the University of Tokyo, welcomed a purebred Akita dog into his life and named him Hachi. The name holds a special significance as it translates to number eight in Japanese, which is considered a lucky number. Hachi quickly formed an unbreakable bond with Professor and would accompany him to Shibuya Station each morning, where the professor would catch his train to work. In the afternoon, Hachi would eagerly wait at the station to greet his beloved owner and walk home together.

In May 1925, Hachi accompanied Professor Ueno to the station as usual, not knowing that it would be their final journey together. Tragically, the Professor suffered a sudden brain haemorrhage at the university and passed away, leaving Hachi waiting eagerly at the station for his return, unaware of the truth. Days turned into weeks and still, Hachi used to return to Shibuya Station every single day, hoping to reunite with his owner. Although people attempted to adopt Hachi, still he broke free and waited for Professor Ueno.

Finally, he stayed with Ueno’s former gardener, located near Shibuya Station, but his loyalty remained unchanged.

Despite the station staff and certain residents attempting to shoo him away, Hachi’s determination remained solid. Day after day, he returned to the station and his touching story reached one of Professor Ueno’s former students, who went on to share Hachi’s story with the world.