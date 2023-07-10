Hands Up, Turn Around, Lie Down — These Dogs Can Do All And We Think It's Cute

Social media platforms are usually flooded with pet parents teaching and playing with their dogs. But we recently stumbled upon a video showcasing a talented dog teaching tricks to two other canines with the help of recordable pet toy buttons. The level of communication and cooperation demonstrated in this display is nothing short of extraordinary. This incredible display of social learning and cooperation has left dog lovers in awe.

The video began with a dog seated in front of a set of interactive buttons. As the footage unfolds, the dog can be seen pressing different buttons to communicate instructions to the two other furry companions positioned in front of him, guiding them to execute actions such as sitting and lying down.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, internet users flooded the comment section with their numerous reactions. A user wrote, “Train your dog to train your other dogs. Genius on a whole nother level," while another commented, “Love this haha too smart."

“Wait till all of the genius in the comments realize that there’s only one dog from 3 angles," another comment read.

This unique and heartwarming video initially originated on TikTok but gained popularity when it was later shared on Instagram. The clip which was uploaded on June 28, has garnered nearly 6.2 million views and continues to attract more. Additionally, the post has garnered numerous likes and comments.

Earlier, a similar video showcased an incredibly skilled dog performing tricks based on written cards. The video shared on Instagram, captured the dog attentively looking at various cards and flawlessly executing the tricks described on them. What makes it even more delightful is the fact that the dog’s owner happens to be a teacher, determined to teach her furry companion to read chapter books in the future.